Area Police Reports

Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On April 2, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Joseph Eric Funke, 46, of Fontanelle, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Funke was cited and released.
On April 6, Greenfield Police arrested Dustin Brian Benge, 40, of Greenfield, due to an arrest warrant. Benge was held on $2,000 cash only. On April 7, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Benge again due to an arrest warrant. Benge was held on $2,000 cash only for the first arrest, and held on $6,000 cash only.
Accident
Deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office investigated an accident on April 9 at 3:17 p.m. on Henry A. Wallace Road. Judy Ann Sammons, 70, of Orient, was facing west at the intersection of Henry A. Wallace Road and 300 Street, sitting at the stop sign. A semi truck came from the south on Henry A. Wallace Road and turned west onto 300th Street. Sammons did not see a vehicle driven by Laura Michelle Baker, 56, of West Des Moines coming from the south and headed north bound behind the semi truck. Sammons proceeded to continue west bound across Henry A Wallace Road to keep going west on 300th Street. Baker's vehicle collided with Sammons' vehicle. Sammons' vehicle came to rest in the ditch on the west side of Henry A. Wallace Road, and Baker's vehicle come to rest partially in the southbound lane of Henry A. Wallace Road and partially in the west bound lane of 300th Street. Sammons was transported to the hospital complaining of neck pain and scrapes and bruises, and Baker was transported to the hospital with head, neck and abdominal pain. Two backseat passengers were also transported to the hospital, complaining of pain as well. Sammons was cited with failure to yield upon entering highway.