Area Police Reports

Cass County Sheriff
Accident
On June 21, at approximately 7:12 p.m., area first responders were called to the location of 620th and Jasper Road for a single vehicle rollover accident. Responding personnel found that a 2004 Jeep Liberty, being operated by a 17 year old male, was traveling North on 620th St nearing Jasper Rd. The vehicle lost control and rolled into / through the East ditch. This rollover accident caused injury to the operator and an additional 17 year old male passenger. Both vehicle occupants were transported for medical care via LifeNet for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.