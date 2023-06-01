Area Police Reports

Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.