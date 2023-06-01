Area Police Reports

Atlantic Police
Arrests
On May 3, Atlantic Police arrested Larry Garner, 57, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 6, Atlantic Police arrested Nate Tanner, 25, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 7, Atlantic Police arrested Fitson Hans, 29, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for theft fifth (shoplifting). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 11, Atlantic Police arrested Jeptha Vestal, 48, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 13, Atlantic Police arrested KR Takauo, 27, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 13, Atlantic Police arrested Dakota Allmer, 18, of Lewis, for harassment third degree and trespassing. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 15, Atlantic Police arrested KR Takauo, 27, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 15, Atlantic Police arrested Zen Gross, 26, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 17, Atlantic Police arrested Ansan Ichita, 22, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault (impeding air/blood flow). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 17, Atlantic Police arrested Efrain Sandiego, 18, of Atlantic, for burglary third, public intoxication and poss/purchase alcohol by person over 18 and under 21 years of age. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 17, Atlantic Police arrested Devin Register, 32, of Council Bluffs, for violation of no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 19, Atlantic Police arrested Justin Rollins, 23, of Atlantic, for disarming a peace officer and interference with official acts. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 19, Atlantic Police arrested Jason Lengyel, 42, of Atlantic, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 19, Atlantic Police arrested Cody Pleis, 31, of Atlantic, on Cass County warrants for domestic abuse assault (impeding air/blood flow), child endangerment and violation of probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 19, Atlantic Police arrested Kalee Nolte, 29, of Atlantic on a Pottawattamie County warrant for theft second. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held and later transported.
On May 21, Atlantic Police arrested Jason Mark, 30, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On May 22, Atlantic Police arrested Itatiipei Rudolph, 31, (no town given), on a Cass County Warrant for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.