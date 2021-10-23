Cass County Sheriff
Accident
On Oct. 14, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on White Pole Road and 560th St. near Lewis. James Benjamin Overman, of Griswold, driving a 1998 Chevy pickup was traveling west bound on White Pole Rd when an unknown vehicle, traveling eastbound, crossed the center line and struck the left side of Overman’s vehicle. The unknown vehicle left the scene and was not located. No one was injured in the accident.
Arrest
On Oct. 20, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested David Allen Coenen, 36, of Lewis on a Pottawattamie County warrant for failure to appear. Coenen was transported to Cass County Jail pending transport to Pottawattamie County.