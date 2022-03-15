Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Feb. 25, Atlantic Police arrested MJ Williams, 26, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence, first. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 1, Atlantic Police arrested Ashely Fuentes, 31, of Atlantic, for theft fifth (shoplifting). She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On March 1, Atlantic Police arrested Derrick Behlers, 31, of Atlantic, for theft fifth (shoplifting). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 2, Atlantic Police arrested Brandon Pahl, 32, of Atlantic, for possession of controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Cass County Warrant for theft second degree (bad checks). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 3, Atlantic Police arrested Renson Berdon, 29, of Atlantic, for Domestic Abuse Assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 3, Atlantic Police arrested Christopher Castillo, 35, of Atlantic for driving while barred. He was cited into court and released.
On March 4, Atlantic Police arrested Mark Shaver, 38, of Anderson, Calif. for assault on person in certain occupations (two counts) and interference with official acts. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 5, Atlantic Police arrested Kyle Gehling, 21, of Atlantic on a Cass County Warrant for violation of probation, operating while under the influence first offense. He was taken into Custody and transported to Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Turned into authorities
On March 6, Christina Burnsworth, 40, of Atlantic turned herself in to Atlantic Police on a Cass County Warrant for Theft fifth to the Cass County jail and she was booked in.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 7, Adair Police arrested Christina Lea Fontenot, 48, of Brenham, Texas, for domestic abuse assault, first. Fontenot was held on $300 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On March 8, Greenfield Police arrested Jesse Slade Brees, 20, of Greenfield for assault with bodily injury. Brees was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On March 10, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryce Austin Garrels, 28, of Straford, for violation of probation. Garrels was held on no bond.