Area Police Reports

Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Feb. 26, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Andrea Vanessa Lazcano, 26, of Newton, for OWI, first offense. Lazcano was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On Feb. 26, Stuart Police arrested Dana Marie Walker, 35, of Adair, for drivers license denied/revoked-OWI. Walker was released on her own recognizance.
On Feb. 27, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Joseph Eric Funke, 46, of Fontanelle, due to two arrest warrants, driving under suspension and speed in 55 zone (20+ over). Funke was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Feb. 27, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Scott William Richard Funke, 47, of Fontanelle, for driving while barred. Funke was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Feb. 28, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Jackson Dirk Bakken, 21, of Creston, for OWI, second offense, possession of controlled substance-marijuana-first, carry weapons while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance, open container-driver 21+ YOA and failure to maintain control. Bakken was cited and released.
On March 2, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Jasmine Ray Blaylock, 37, of Greenfield, due to an arrest warrant. Blaylock was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On March 2, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Scotty William Hudson, 34, of Des Moines, for OWI, second offense and open container-driver 21+ YOA. Hudson was cited and released.
On March 2, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Dustin Brian Benge, 40, of Greenfield, for criminal mischief, second, theft fourth degree and assault causing serious injury. Benge was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On March 3, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Larissa Marie Beaty, 40, of Ankeny, for driving while barred. Beaty was held on $2,000 cash or surety.