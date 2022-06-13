Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 5, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua Joel Christensen, 44, of Greenfield for OWI, first offense. Christensen was cited and released.
On June 9, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested David Spencer Reeves, 36, of Des Moines, due to an arrest warrant. Reeves was held on no bond.
On June 10, Stuart Police arrested Annette Lee Murphy,61, of Casey for two counts of possession of controlled substance, third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Murphy was held on $10,300 cash or surety.
On June 10, Adair Police arrested Robert Richard Howell, 30, of Ann Arbor, Mich. for possession of a control substance, marijuana, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. Howell was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On June 10, Stuart Police arrested Joshua Wade Lute, 34, of Pomona, Kan. for OWI, first offense. Lute was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On June 10, Adair Police arrested Donald Duane Worth, 57, of Lewis, due to an arrest warrant. Worth was held on $1,000 cash or surety.