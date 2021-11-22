Cass County Sheriff
Arrest
On Nov. 14, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor Rourick, 25, of Wiota, on the charges of domestic assault w/ intent, child endangerment and reckless use of a firearm. Rourick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.
Accident leads to arrest
On Nov. 16, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident on I80 west bound. Deputies located a single vehicle sitting in the median which had struck the cable barrier. The operator was identified as Shaun Parks of Minneapolis, Minn. Parks did not recall what had taken place. The vehicle sustained approximately $3,500 of damage and the cable barrier was not damaged. Subsequent investigation led deputies to believe that Parks was operating his vehicle while under the influence. Parks was arrested on the charge of OWI first offense. Parks was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was later released after posting bond.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrest warrant
On Nov. 12, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Scott William Richard Funke, 45, of Grimes, due to an arrest warrant. Funke was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
Theft
On Nov. 12, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Wyatt Robert James Schamp, 27, of Creston on two counts of theft in the second degree. Schamp was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
Stolen vehicles
On Saturday, Nov. 13 at approximately 10:48 a.m., officials from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a Ford F-150 pickup having been recently stolen from a rural residence southeast of Orient.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., an Adair County Deputy ran the vehicle identification number (VIN) of a Dodge pickup that was in a roadside ditch, east of Zion. The check of the VIN indicated that the Dodge pickup had been reported as stolen to the West Des Moines Police Department the day prior.
At approximately 3:47 p.m., while still on scene with the stolen Dodge pickup, the Deputy observed the stolen Ford pickup drive by. The deputy activated his emergency lights, but the driver of the stolen Ford failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled south into Union County, lasting approximately 15 minutes before the driver of the stolen F-150 fled on foot.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa DNR and the Iowa State Patrol assisted in the search. A call from a concerned citizen led to the suspect being located approximately one mile from the location where he originally fled on foot.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 27 year old Wyatt Schamp of Creston,. Schamp was charged with possessing both the stolen Dodge and the stolen Ford pickups.