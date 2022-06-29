Law enforcement in Atlantic and Cass County were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night, according to officials at the Cass County Sheriff's Office, and investigation into it is ongoing, however, there were no more details available as of Wednesday morning. More information is expected later today.
Sheriff's Department involved in Tuesday evening pursuit
jeffl
