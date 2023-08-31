Atlantic Police
Cited
On Aug. 17, Atlantic Police cited Skyanne Christensen, 23, of Atlantic, for theft fifth. She was cited into court and released.
On Aug. 17, Atlantic Police cited Gary Victor, 52, of Bridgewater, for theft fifth (shoplifting). He was cited into court and released.
On Aug. 21, Atlantic Police cited Randy Venteicher, 42, of Massena, for harassment third Degree. He was cited into court and released.
Arrests
On Aug. 18, Atlantic Police arrested Amanda Bashor, 47, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault (second offense). She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Aug. 26, Atlantic Police arrested Tyler Mills, 33, of Atlantic, for violation of no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug. 27, Atlantic Police arrested Myson Kovac, 20, of Atlantic, on Cass County warrants for criminal mischief first degree, theft first degree, operating while under the influence and violation of probation (two counts). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug. 28, Atlantic Police arrested Jeffery Knight, 36, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug. 28, Atlantic Police arrested Cody Pleis, 32, of Atlantic, on a Cass County warrant for domestic abuse assault (second offense). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.