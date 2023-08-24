Three Exira residents, including Rey Moton, 22, Kyle Looper, 17, and Xavier Prine, 17, have been charged following an investigation into robbery at 1503 Ash Street in Atlantic.
According to a release from the Atlantic Police Department, on Aug. 18 at approximately 4:58 p.m., officers were notified by the staff at the Cass County Communications Center of a robbery that occurred at 1503 Ash Street. The victim was able to give officers a description of the suspects and a vehicle they were using, and after getting the information, an Atlantic officer located a vehicle and suspects matching the description at a residence in Atlantic.
The investigation including obtaining a search warrant to search 404 Olive Street in Atlantic, and a firearm that was suspected to be used in the robbery was located. Moton was charged with dominion/control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon (Class D Felony), robbery first degree (Class B Felony), burglary first degree (Class B Felony), possession of controlled substance (marijuana) first offense (Serious Misdemeanor) and Theft Fifth Degree (Simple Misdemeanor), and booked on $50,000 bond. Looper and Prine were charged robbery first degree (Class B Felony), burglary first degree (Class B Felony) and Theft Fifth Degree (Simple Misdemeanor). They were transported to juvenile detention in Council Bluffs.
Officers at the Atlantic Police Department were assisted by deputies at the Cass County Sheriff's Office, troopers from the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Anyone with more information on the robbery is asked to call the police department at 712-243-3512.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.