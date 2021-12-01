Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Nov. 21, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Wolfe, 67, of Exira, on the charge of OWI, first offense. Wolfe was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and later was released after posting bond.
On Nov. 22, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joel Lary, 50, of Massena, on the charges of OWI, second offense and driving while revoked. Lary was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and later released on his own recognizance.
Accidents
On Nov. 21, at approximately 3:49 p.m., deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near the area of Highland Rd. and Galveston Rd. A 2012 GMC Sierra with attached trailer being operated by Roger Blake, of Walnut, was traveling West bound and traversing a right hand curve. Atop this trailer were corn stalk bales; one of which fell off during the turn. At about this same time, a 2018 GMC Yukon being operated by Judith Gross, of Walnut, was traveling East bound at this same curve. The corn stalk bale which had fallen off of the trailer had landed in this East bound lane. Gross’s vehicle struck this bale, causing sever damage estimated at approximately $20,000. No injuries were reported.
On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:15 p.m., deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident near 585th and Independence RD. A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu being operated by a juvenile was traveling East on 585th. This vehicle lost control on the gravel and rolled into the ditch / yard of a nearby residence. A juvenile passenger later noted head and stomach pain due to the incident but was arranging personal transportation to the hospital, as necessary. The vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 worth of damage. No other injuries or damage were reported.
On Nov. 25, at approximately 9:40 p.m., deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident West of the intersection of 760th and White Pole Road. A 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was being operated by Garrett Walhovd, of Adair, west bound while traversing a left hand curve. This vehicle lost control and entered the Northwest ditch, rolling once and coming to rest back on its wheels. The operator suffered minor injuries and was transported by EMS to the Cass County Memorial Hospital. The vehicle sustained approximately $7,000 worth of damage. No other injuries or damages were reported.
Adair County Sheriff
Driving while barred arrest
On Nov. 24, Adair Police arrested Erich Sean Johnson, 38, of Casey, for driving while barred. Johnson was released on own recognizance.
Violation of no contact order
On Nov. 24, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Erick Dennis Shawler, 49, of Creston, for violation of no contact order. Shawler was held on $300 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
OWI arrest
On Nov. 25, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hollie Mae Perrin, 24, of Fontanelle for OWI, first offense. Perrin was cited and released.
Arrest warrant
On Nov. 27, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thompson Lee Jones, 27, of Creston, due to an arrest warrant. Jones was held on $1,000 cash or surety.