Area Police Reports

Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 18, Adair Police arrested William Bradley Wright, 22, of The Woodlands, Texas, for OWI, first offense. Wright was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On June 18, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Adam Richard Bauman, 27, of Cumberland, for OWI, first offense. Bauman was cited and released.
On June 18, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Nicole Lee Glendinning, 47, of Stuart, for OWI, second offense and carrying a weapon while intoxicated. Glendinning was held on $2,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On June 19, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Immanuel Lonyik Logworong, 21, of Des Moines, for OWI, first offense, driving under suspension and false ID of Law/Public Service Officer. Logworong was held on $1,300 cash or surety.
On June 20, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Victor Manuel Ramirez Julian, 34, of Omaha, Neb. for drug tax violations, keep vehicle or premise for controlled substance, drug traffic- 5 grams to 100 kilograms meth and to hold for another agency. Ramirez Julian was held no bond at the time of the arrest, then set at $32,000 cash only at his initial appearance.
On June 20, Greenfield Police arrested Cody Reese, 33, of Greenfield, for theft, second degree and child endangerment. Craig was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On June 20, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Wendi Nicole Wright, 42, of Stuart, due to an arrest warrant. Wright was held on $1,000 cash or surety.