Area Police Report

Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Jan. 30, Atlantic Police arrested Orlando Mendez, 44, of Atlantic, for child endangerment and aggravated assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 29, Atlantic Police arrested Ason Pisalil, 25 of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 28, Atlantic Police arrested Laura Stogdall, 42, of Atlantic, for two counts of compulsory education violation. She was cited and released with a court date.
On Jan. 27, Atlantic Police arrested Dale Saylors, 37 of Papillion, Neb., for three counts of theft second (shoplifting) on three different occasions. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 26, Atlantic Police arrested Kaylee Roach, 24, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence, possession of controlled substance (marijuana second offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Jan. 26, Atlantic Police arrested Ason Pisalil, 25, of Atlantic, on Cass County warrants for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 26, Atlantic Police arrested Tarzan Kochiro, 19, of Atlantic, on a warrant for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 26, Atlantic Police arrested Eric Mark,37 of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence and driving while license denied or revoked, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief fifth degree and interference with official acts. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 20, Atlantic Police arrested Nathaniel Halterman, 44 of Atlantic, on a Audubon County warrant for violation of no contact order. He was taken into custody and was turned over to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies.