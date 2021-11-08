STUART – A Stuart man was charged early Friday morning following an incident at NE Third Street involving an individual with a weapon who refused to leave, according to Stuart Chief of Police David Reha.
The man, Clinton Lewis Casteel Jr., 43, was later found at rural Adair County residence and charged with burglary in the first degree and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
The incident started at approximately 2:46 p.m. on Thursday when law enforcement received a report of a man who alleged that a male subject inside the residence had pulled a large hunting knife on him during a verbal argument and had attempted to assault him with the knife. Witnesses inside the residence during the assault corroborated the victims’ allegations and each reported the subject to still be hiding in the residence.
A perimeter of the residence was established with assisting law enforcement agencies and the West Central Valley Stuart Elementary School was immediately advised of the situation. An Off-Duty Stuart Police Officer was dispatched to the school to provide security out of an abundance of caution and to help facilitate the school’s dismissal due to the proximity of the house to the school. The incident appeared to be a targeted incident between two known acquaintances and at no time was there information to believe that the public was in any specific danger.
The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team and an Iowa State Patrol Negotiator were requested and responded to the incident. Throughout the night, officers made numerous attempts to contact Casteel and request that he exit the residence. It was later determined that Casteel was not in the residence.
Casteel was discovered at the rural Adair residence after 1 a.m. on Friday, charged and booked into the Guthrie County Jail.
Deputies from the Adair and Guthrie County Sheriff’s Offices, troopers from the Iowa State Patrol, and officers from the Panora Police Department all assisted during the incident.