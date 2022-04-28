Arrests
On April 25, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Allen Rowland, 55, of Omaha, Neb. on a Cass County warrant for various counts of theft, forgery, unauthorized use of credit card and ongoing criminal conduct. Rowland was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On April 24, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Lawrence Tisdale, 37, of Atlantic, on Cass County warrants for narcotics related offenses. Tisdale was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Cited
On April 5, Atlantic Police cited Charles Templeman, 85, of Atlantic, for unlawful passing of school bus.
On April 11, Atlantic Police cited Nigel Newbury, 30, of Atlantic, for unlawful passing of school bus.
On April 20, Atlantic Police cited Amber Rhodes, 37, of Atlantic, for unlawful passing of school bus.
On April 23, Atlantic Police cited Jeffrey Ponton, 45, of Atlantic, for driving while license revoked.
Arrests
On April 21, Atlantic Police arrested Troy Bird, 26, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence, first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 24, Atlantic Police arrested K Moses, 25, of Warrensburg, Mo., for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On April 24, Atlantic Police arrested Seker Weneity, 25, of Atlantic, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Arrests
On April 23, Gunnar Michael Blum, 28, of Kimballton, was arrested on active Audubon County warrants.
On April 24 — Ronald Anthony Leal, 38, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Leal was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.
Accidents
On April 19, a 2013 Chevy Cruse, operated by Jacob Wingert of Panama, was blocking the entrance to a store, as it was hit in the right rear tire side, and a 2007 Ford Taurus, operated by Megan Mitchell, of Avoca was facing north on 23rd Street. Wingert attempted to turn left into the parking lot of Hy-Vee in front of Mitchell’s vehicle, which was traveling north