Area Police Reports

Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Jan. 23, Atlantic Police arrested Tarek Bunan, 23 of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 21, Atlantic Police arrested Tarzan Kochiro, 19, of Atlantic, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 21, Atlantic Police arrested Ason Pisalil, 25 of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant and for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 21, Atlantic Police arrested Benser Mark, 29, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 21, Atlantic Police arrested Benjamin Sonish, 33 of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 20, Atlantic Police arrested Cody Pleis, 31, of Atlantic, for harassment first degree, simple assault and false report to public entity. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 15, Atlantic Police arrested TR Takauo, 29 of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 14, Atlantic Police arrested Tarek Bunan, 23, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 11, Atlantic Police arrested Nicholas Renner, 28 of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrants for violation of probation (times two). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 8, Atlantic Police arrested Kierstian Takis, 43, of Atlantic, twice for public intoxication at 2:02 a.m. and 9:15 p.m. Both times he was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 8, Atlantic Police arrested Larry Oles, 39 of Kimballton, on an Audubon County Warrant for simple assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Audubon County.
Cited
On Jan. 10, Atlantic Police cited and released Debra Frazier, 59, of Atlantic, for theft fourth incident that occurred in December 2022.
On Dec. 26, 2022, Atlantic Police cited into court and released Allen VanAernam, 24, of Atlantic, for simple assault
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Jan. 15, Stuart Police arrested Todd Lavern Lauridsen, 59, of Ames, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lauridsen was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
On Jan. 16, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Michelle Renee Evans, 57, of Bridgewater, due to two arrest warrants. Evans was held on $20,000 cash only.