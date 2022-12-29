Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Dec. 25, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Beedle, 32, of Council Bluffs, for OWI second offense. Beedle was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Dec. 24. deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tara Holmes, 29, of Atlantic, for OWI first offense. Holmes was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
On Dec. 23, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Malloy, 25, of Audubon, on active arrest warrants. Malloy was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Dec. 23, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Paulsen, 43, of Atlantic, on several narcotics related warrants. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Dec. 20, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Jensen, 37, of Atlantic, on a warrant for simple assault. Jensen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Dec. 20, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samuel Farley, 40, of Des Moines, on a warrant for failure to appear. Farley was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Dec. 19, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Skyanne Christensen, 22, of Atlantic, on narcotics related warrants. Christensen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
Turned into authorities
On Dec. 20, Justin Eblen, 44, of Cumberland, turned himself into the Cass County Jail for violation of a no contact order. He was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.