Adair County Sheriff
Arrest
On April 15, Stuart Police arrested Skeet Weston Miller, 51, of Stuart, due to three arrest warrants. Miller was held on $500,000 cash only.
On April 15, Adair Police arrested Nicholas Dave Allen, 59, of Des Moines for OWI, second offense and driving while barred. Allen was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On April 22, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Michael Fasce, 41, of West Des Moines due to an outside warrant. Fasce was arrested on an Adams County arrest warrant and was immediately (drive time) turned over to their custody.
On April 22, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Shane Curtis White, 41, of Creston for driving while barred. White was held $2,000 cash or surety.
On April 23, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Craven Lee Martin, 22, of Mount Ayr, for OWI, first offense. Martin was held on $1,000 cash or surety, 10% allowed.
On April 23, Stuart Police arrested Devin Scott Oleary, 32, of Canton, Mich., for forgery-felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance- marijuana,first. Oleary was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On April 23, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested David Lee Grasty, 63, of Greenfield for harassment, third degree. Grasty was held on no bond until initial appearance.