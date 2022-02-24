A fatal accident occurred early Tuesday in Carroll County on Highway 141, west of Olympic Avenue, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.
Rae Jean Lepird, 58, of Carroll, was driving a 2010 Ford F150, and lost control on the road, which was ice covered. Lepird crossed the centerline, and struck the driver's side of a 2018 Dodge Caravan, driven by Ashley Dawn Kesslering, 32, of Coon Rapids, who was fatally injured. Kesslering was transported to the medical examiner's office in Ankeny, and Lepird was transported to St. Anthony Regional by Carroll County Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation, and the Carroll County Sheriff's deputies and members of the Carrol County EMS and Dedham Fire are assisting with the investigation.