Area Police Reports

Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Aug. 14, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Phillip Germann, 19, of Atlantic, on charges of public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol. Germann was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
On Aug. 14, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tiffanie Newcomb, 38, of Logan, on warrants for criminal mischief fourth degree and harassment third degree. Newcomb was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
On Aug. 11, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Anderson, 31, of Atlantic, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Anderson was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Aug 6, Stuart Police arrested David Yepez, 43, of Denver, Colo. for domestic assault-bodily injury. Yepez was held $1,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 7, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Serik William Baldwin, 28, of West Des Moines, for theft first degree. Baldwin was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 7, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Charles William Walker, 36, of Council Bluffs due to an arrest warrant. Walker was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 11, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Cristian Ortiz, 31, of Adair, due to outside warrant. Ortiz was held on no bond on an Iowa Governor’s Warrant, which was issued based off a Texas arrest warrant.
On Aug. 11, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Justin Alan Robertson, 43, of Greenfield, due to an outside warrant. Robertson was held on no bond on a Union County warrant.Robertson was turned directly over to Union County deputies.