Area Police Reports

Atlantic Police
Arrests
On July 28, Atlantic Police arrested Morgan Humbert, 31, of Atlantic, on Cass County Warrants for stalking and violation of probation. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Aug. 4, Atlantic Police arrested Marian Faddis, 43, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Aug. 6, Atlantic Police arrested BJ Taun, 23, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug. 7, Atlantic Police arrested Mym Attan, 22, of Atlantic, for public intoxication and a Cass County Warrant for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug. 12, Atlantic Police arrested KR Takauo, 27, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug, 14, Atlantic Police arrested Janet Lescaud, 25, of George, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Aug. 15, Atlantic Police arrested Arson Achibin, 34, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.