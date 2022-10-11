Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Oct. 4, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Alyssa Marie Krzycki, 30, of Orient, for domestic assault impede air/blood flow. Krzycki was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On Oct. 4, Adair Police arrested Scott William McAfee, 49, of Adair, for OWI, second offense. McAfee was cited and released.
On Oct. 5, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Caleb Jeffrey Fairchild, 29, of Stuart, due to an outside warrant. Fairchild was turned directly over to Madison County.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Oct. 8, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samuel Haag, 23, of Cumberland, for OWI, first offense. Haag was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Oct. 6, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Etter, 48, of Atlantic, for a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Etter was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Oct. 4, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Natalie Olson, 46, of Lewis, on the charges of domestic assault causing bodily injury and child endangerment. Olson was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
On Oct. 1, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Preston Myers, 29, of Anita, for OWI first offense. Myers was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On Sept. 30, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kisauo Stephen, 35, of Atlantic, for interference with official acts and public intoxication. Kisauo was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release.
On Sept. 29, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Beedle, 32, of Council Bluffs, on a warrant for failure to appear. Beedle was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
Turned into authorities
On Oct. 5, David Coenen, 37, of Lewis, turned himself in to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Jail, on a warrant for burglary second degree. Coenen was booked in and subsequently released on bond.
Accident
On Oct. 5, at approximately 6:36 a,n,, area first responders were called to 58882 White Pole Road for a single vehicle accident. Responding units found that a 2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited being operated by Marian Faddis, of Atlantic, was operating Southwest on White Pole Road. This vehicle exited the traveled portion of the roadway to its right, traveled through the ditch, through a field and two fences, and ended up striking a decorative / non operational oil rig on private property. The operator was transported to a local area hospital to receive medical assistance. The vehicle sustained an approximated $15,000 worth of damage and additional damage was noted to fences, fields and private property.