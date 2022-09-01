On Wednesday, Aug. 31, federal search warrants were executed locations in West Central Iowa, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District in Iowa. The locations included; 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair, 300 block of Truman Road, Anita, 1100 block of 4th Avenue South, Denison, 2700 block of Highway 59, Denison and 3000 block of 370th Street, Manning.
Federal search warrants executed in western, southwestern Iowa
