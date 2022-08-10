Atlantic Police are currently investigated an accident that occurred within the last hour (between noon and 1 p.m.) at Third and Linn Streets in Atlantic. No other details are available.
jeffl
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
