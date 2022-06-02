Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 24, Stuart Police arrested Benjiman Ray Searl, 39,of Panora, due to an arrest warrant. Searls was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On May 26, Adair Police arrested Roger Joseph Draman, 35, of Casey for driving while barred. Draman was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On May 28, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested Michael Williams Magers, 56, of Atlantic, for OWI, first offense, fail to obey stop/yield sign and speed in 55 — (16 to 20 over). Magers was cited and released.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 30, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Todd Glade, 43, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for failure to appear. Glade was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On May 28, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Collin Clarken, 19, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. Clarken was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
On May 28, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gage Mundorf, 20, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. Mundorf was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
On May 27, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mikayla Waldron, 21, of Atlantic, on warrants for theft second degree and unauthorized use of credit card. Waldron was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
On May 27, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dante Watkins, 19, of Council Bluffs, on Warrants for violation of probation. Watkins was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On May 22, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dwayne Rollins, 49, of Atlantic, on charges of OWI first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Rollins was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Harlan Police
Arrests
May 10 — Cory Robert Kyle, 34, of Avoca, was arrested following a traffic stop. Kyle was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain registration plate.
May 13 — James Steven Ortiz Jr, 41, of Harlan, was arrested on an active warrant out of Colorado. Ortiz Jr was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
May 23 — Adam Tyrone Scheffler, 29, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Scheffler was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault, assault, and criminal mischief.
May 23 — Jasper William Daniel, 40, of Atlantic, was arrested following a traffic stop. Daniel was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred.
May 25 — Jesse Eugene Hutton, 32, of Omaha, Neb., was arrested on an active Pottawattamie warrant. Hutton was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
May 30 — Anthony Michael Bennett, 31, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Bennett was transported to the Shelby County Jail.