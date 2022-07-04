Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 24, Adair Police arrested Luke Danile Hommes, 37, of Adair, for OWI,first offense. Hommes was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On June 25, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeffrey Dale Dillenberg, Jr., 21, of Creston, due to an outside warrant and possession of a controlled substance. Dillenberg was held on $2,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable and the Dallas County warrant.
On June 26, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Markese Latrell Davis, 24, of Omaha, Neb. for possession of a controlled substance. Davis was held $1,000 cash or surety.