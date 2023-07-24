First responders have been called to a two vehicle accident at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, July 24 at the intersection of Seventh and Poplar Streets in Atlantic, according to scanner traffic. One person may have minor injuries.
Accident at Seventh and Poplar Streets
Jennifer Nichols
Articles
