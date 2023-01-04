Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Dec. 22, Atlantic Police arrested Benser Mark, 29, of Atlantic, for public intoxication, interference with official acts and trespass first. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 26, Atlantic Police arrested KR Takauo, 26, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 26, Atlantic Police arrested Barnes Narios, 26, of Atlantic, for going armed with intent and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 27, Atlantic Police arrested Amanda Michaels, 42, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Dec. 28, Atlantic Police arrested Nathaniel Gangwer, 22, of Atlantic, for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 29, Atlantic Police arrested Todd Glade, 44, of Atlantic, for driving while barred. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 1, Atlantic Police arrested ST Sam, 20, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 1, Atlantic Police arrested AM Marino, 19 of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 1, Atlantic Police arrested Eric Mark, 37, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 2, Atlantic Police arrested Hans Chanson, 31, of Atlantic, for burglary second degree, assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief fourth degree, and public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Jan. 3, Atlantic Police arrested Katrina Shotwell, 37, of Atlantic, on Cass County Warrants for tampering with records and violation of compulsory education second offense. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
Cited
On Dec. 31, Amy Christensen, 54, of Atlantic, was cited for criminal mischief fifth degree. Christensen was cited into court and released.