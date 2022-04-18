Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking information on an individual who is currently using the identification of an elderly Cass County resident. This suspect has recently made purchases in Atlantic and is the suspect of thousands of dollars in fraudulent activity. He may be displaying a Kansas identification. Also pictured is the individual's vehicle.
jeffl
A very short video of the 2022 Atlantic Easter Egg Hunt which was held on April 16 at the Atlantic City Park.
