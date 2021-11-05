One person was injured when three semis were in an accident on I-80 near mile marker 73 on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol report.
Geno Khorawa, 50, of Palm Coast, Fla., was injured after the semi he was driving rear ended a semi driven by Nicholas Cates, 50, of Nampa, Idaho. Cates was driving in the right lane at a slower speed with hazard lights on due to the weight of the load he was carrying. Khorawa was attempting to change lanes to avoid a rear end collision with Cate’s vehicle. Jefferey Mokol, 59, of Lenexa, Kan. was driving another semi in the left lane near while Khorawa was attempting to change lanes. Mokol’s vehicle went off the road to the left and struck a high tension cable barrier. Khorawa’s vehicle struck Cate’s vehicle and both came to rest in the travel portion of the interstate. Khorawa was transferred by MercyOne to Mercy.