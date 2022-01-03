Atlantic Police Department
Arrests
On Dec. 13, Atlantic Police arrested Myson Kovac, 18 of Atlantic for Burglary third-motor vehicle and theft fifth degree. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Dec. 15, Atlantic Police arrested Fernado Villa-Diaz, 37, of Atlantic, domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 19, Atlantic Police arrested Samantha Schmidt, 28, of Atlantic, for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Dec. 20, Atlantic Police arrested Jasper Daniel, 40, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for Violation of Probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Dec. 21, Atlantic Police arrested Levi Stice, 31, of Atlantic, for assault causing serious injury. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and later released on bond.
On Dec. 22, Atlantic Police arrested Edward Davenport, 52, of Atlantic, on a Woodbury County for operating while under the influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Cited
On Dec. 27, Atlantic Police cited Caleb Affuso, 27, of Denver, Colo. for theft fifth. He was cited into court and released.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrest
On Dec. 24, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan McVay, 31, of Atlantic, for OWI first offense. McVay was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.