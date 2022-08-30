Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Aug, 22, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Clinton Lewis Casteel Jr., 44, of Stuart, due to an arrest warrant. Casteel was held on $25,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 23, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Corry Donald Johnston, 34, of Creston for reckless driving, driving while barred, eluding and due to an outside warrant. Johnston was held on $3,300 cash or surety.
On Aug. 23, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Cody Levi Redman, 30, of Lamoni, due to an arrest warrant. Redman was heldon $100,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 25, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff Office arrested Kody Levi Brandt, 22, of Greenfield, for OWI, first offense. Brandt was cited and released.
On Aug, 26, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff Office arrested Hunter Davis Vanwyk, 28, of Sioux City for violation of probation. VanWyk was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Aug, 22, Atlantic Police arrested Tanner Glines, 19, of Atlantic, for possession of controlled substance (marijuana) second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug.22, Atlantic Police arrested William Freimark, 19, of Atlantic, for possession of controlled substance (marijuana) first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Aug. 22, Atlantic Police arrested Andrew Jensen, 40, of Atlantic for driving while license denied or revoked. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug. 23, Atlantic Police arrested Cody Pleis, 31, of Walnut for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Aug. 23, Atlantic Police arrested Joseph Samuelson, 36, of Council Bluffs for forgery. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug. 26, Atlantic Police arrested Joshua Lillard, 43, of Atlantic, for driving while license is barred and theft fifth. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug. 28, Atlantic Police arrested Michelle Jones, 37, of Atlantic for domestic abuse assault. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On Aug. 28, Atlantic Police arrested George Schrader, 41, of Atlantic for simple assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On Aug. 29, Atlantic Police arrested Sinomi Rachunap, 27, of Atlantic for assault on persons in certain occupations. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Accident
On Aug. 29, Atlantic Police investigated an accident at the intersection of Ninth and Oak Street at 3:14 p.m. Brock Henderson of Wiota was east bound on Ninth Street, and ran the stop sign at Ninth and Oak, making contact with a vehicle driven by Jason Larson of Atlantic. Henderson's vehicle came to rest up against the bumper of a legally parked vehicle owned by Shannon Nielsen of Atlantic. Henderson was transported to Cass Health and Larson was checked by EMS at the scene and refused transport. Estimated damage to Henderson's vehicle was $6,000, estimated damage to Larson' vehicle was $20,000 and estimated damage to Nielsen's vehicle was $3,000. Henderson received citation for a stop sign violation.