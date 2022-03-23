Adair County Sheriff
Multiple charge arrest
On March 13, Greenfield Police arrested Michael Scott Eubanks, Jr., 42 of Greenfield on multiple charges including controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and drug tax stamp violation. Eubanks was released on own recognizance.
Driving while barred arrest
On March 15, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Lynn Huddleson, 42, of Fontanelle, for driving while barred. Huddleson was cited and released from the location of stop.