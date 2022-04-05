Three people have been charged with the theft of the Lewis United Methodist Congregational Church, according to a release from officials from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Trenton Baier, 31, of Lewis, was charged with theft in the second degree, Shialea Conzad, 30, of Omaha, Neb. Was charged with theft in the second degree and a controlled substance and Phillip Ducan, 62, of Omaha, Neb. . Was charged with theft in the second degree and a controlled substance.
Officials say deputies believe the bell has been destroyed.
Cass County deputies were assisted by officials from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, officers from the Omaha Police Department, Council Bluffs Police Department, and the Atlantic Police Department and officials from the city of Lewis.