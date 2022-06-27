Cass County Sheriff

Arrests

On June 20, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Etter, 48, of Red Oak, on a Cass County Warrant for failure to appear. Etter was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.

On June 21, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chad Faaborg, 47 of Exira, on the charge of sexual abuse third Degree. Faaborg was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.

All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.

