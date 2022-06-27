Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 20, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Etter, 48, of Red Oak, on a Cass County Warrant for failure to appear. Etter was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On June 21, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chad Faaborg, 47 of Exira, on the charge of sexual abuse third Degree. Faaborg was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.