Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Sept. 12, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s office arrested Terry Squibbs, 45, of Anita, for simple assault. Squibbs was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release.
On Sept. 9, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Todd Kermoade, 62, of Anita, for harassment third degree. Kermoade was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Sept. 8, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jessica Williams, 32, of Atlantic, on a warrant for failure to appear. Williams turned herself in and was taken to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond.
On Sept. 7, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Rossell, 51, of Lewis, for violation of a no contact order. Rossell was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Sept. 7, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amy Springer, 49, of Omaha, Neb., on a warrant for violation of probation. Springer was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
On Sept. 6, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Davenport, 53, of Atlantic, on the charges of burglary first degree, assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Davenport was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction with the Atlantic Police Department to make this arrest.
On Sept. 3, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Meagan Chambers, 40, of Griswold, for OWI first offense. Chambers was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance.
Accident
On Sept. 3, at approximately 10:37 a.m., Emergency Responders including the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of 780th and 260th St. (south of Pella Road) for a 2 vehicle accident with injury. A 2022 Chevrolet Equinox being operated by Lisa Henkenius, of Bridgewater, was traveling Southbound on 780th St. approaching 260th St. A 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 being operated by Patrick Fisher, of Pearland, Texas, left a field entrance traveling Westbound at this same time. As the Dodge Ram proceeded into 780th, its front passenger corner struck the driver’s side of the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox, causing the Equinox to leave the roadway and enter the West ditch. Cumberland Rescue transported the operator of the Equinox for medical attention. The Equinox sustained approximately $10,000 worth of damage while the Dodge Ram sustained approximately $5,000 worth of damage. A citation was issued to the operator of the Dodge Ram for failure to yield.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrest
On Sept. 6, Stuart Police arrested Gregory Alan Meierotto, 55, of Keokuk, for driving while barred. Meierotto was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Sept, 6, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested James Mut Nyang, 54, of Omaha, Neb., for OWI, second offense and two counts of child endangerment- no injury. Nyang was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Sept. 8, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tray D Anderson, 28, of Exira ,for violation of probation. Anderson was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Sept. 10, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hailey Elizabeth Hart,31 of Diagonal for OWI, first offense. Hart was cited and released.