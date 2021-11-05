Adair County Sheriff
OWI arrest
On Oct. 24, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Jacob Baudler, 27, of Sugar Land, Texas for OWI, first offense. Baudler was cited and released.
Arrest warrant
On Oct. 28, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Geoffrey Laverne McBurney, 34 of, Norwalk due to an arrest warrant. McBurney was released on own recognizance.
Multiple charge arrest
On Oct. 29, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberly Ann Werner, 38, of Osceola, for OWI, first offense and reckless driving. Werner was cited and released.
Theft
On Oct. 29, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Annette Rae Exman, 47, of Adair for theft in the fifth degree less than $300. Exman was cited and released.
Outside warrant
On Oct. 30, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tresa Sue Slayton, 36, of Casey for outside warrant. Slayton was held on $2,000 cash or surety on a Pottawattamie County arrest warrant.
Harlan Police
Arrests
On Oct. 27 Edward Lloyd Auciello, 29, of Ankeny, was arrested following a call for a disturbance. Auciello was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with assault.
On Oct. 28, Juan Carlos Larumbe Carmona, 41, of Denison, was arrested following a traffic stop. Larumbe Carmona was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with failure to obey stop sign, providing false information, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
On Oct. 30, Brandon Michael Birks, 19, of Defiance, was arrested following a traffic stop. Birks was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Accident
On Oct. 28, A GMC Sierra owned by Raymond Hazard was parked in the 1500 Block of Sixth Street in Harlan. It was struck on the driver’s side by an unknown vehicle, damaging the side mirror. The other mirror wasn’t found.