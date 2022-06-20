Atlantic Police
Cited
On June 7, Atlantic Police cited Michelene Leary, 36, of Walnut, for driving while license dined or revoked. She was cited into court and released.
One June 8, Atlantic Police cited Wyatt Waller, 18, of Atlantic, for simple assault. He was cited into court and released.
On June 8, Atlantic Police cited Jennifer Dellaca, 33, of Atlantic, for theft fourth (shoplifting) She was cited into court and released.
On June 17, Atlantic Police cited Lloyd Cron, 90, of Griswold, for driving while license is barred. He was cited into court and released.
Arrests
On June 9, Atlantic Police arrested Jeffery Knight, 35, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence, second offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 11, Atlantic Police arrested Weneity Seker, 25, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 12, Atlantic Police arrested Antonio Billy, 33, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence, second offense. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 12, Atlantic Police arrested James Brown, 32, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 13, Atlantic Police arrested Jennifer Dellaca, 33, of Atlantic for forgery. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On June 14, Atlantic Police arrested Ricefer Perton, 33, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence first. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 19, Atlantic Police arrested Jason Tasto, 45, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 13, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dana Sue Dawkins, 47, West Des Moines, for OWI, first offense. Dawkins was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On June 14, Brandon James Wilson, 42, of Fort Worth, Texas, turned himself in to deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office due to an arrest warrant. Wilson was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On June 15, Greenfield Police arrested David Gene Robbins, Jr., 32, of Indianola, for two outside warrants, and burglary, third degree.Robbins was held on $5,000 cash or surety and additionally held for Union County warrants.
On June 15, Greenfield Police arrested Bree Meredith Whipps, 43, of Indianola, for burglary, third degree, vehicle, first offense. Whipps was released on own recognizance on Adair County charges, then turned over to Union County to address their arrest warrants.
On June 17, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Alan Robertson, 42, of Greenfield, due to three outside warrants, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. Robertsonwas released on own recognizance on the Adair County charges, and turned over to Union County authorities on their arrest warrants.
On June 18, Greenfield Police arrested Kevin Eugene Nelson, 62, of Greenfield, for intimidate with dangerous weapon and assault with bodily injury. Nelson was held $10,000 cash or surety.
On June 18, Adair Police arrested Terrance Foster, 55, of LaCrosse, Wis., for controlled substance schedule, drug tax stamp violations, possession of controlled substance and false report to public entity.
Cited
On June 15, Adair Police cited Kelsey Michelle Wilson, 34, of Adair, for criminal mischief in the fifth degree. Wilson was cited and released.