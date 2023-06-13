Area Police Reports

Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 7, Stuart Police arrested Amand Marie Guzinski, 41, of Stuart, to hold for other agency. Guzinski was held on a Des Moines PD warrant.
On June 8, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua Eric Gordon, 36, of Casey, for domestic assault-bodily injury, and two counts of child endangerment. Gordon was held on $3,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On June 9, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Matthew Henry Paulsen, 27, of Adair, due to a Mittimus warrant. Paulsen was held pending transport to the Department of Corrections intake facility (IMCC at Oakdale near Iowa City).
On June 10, troopers from the Iowa State Patrol arrested John Anthony Jackson, 55, of Sioux Falls, S.D. for OWI, first offense. Jackson was held on $1,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On June 10, troopers from the Iowa State Patrol arrested Craig Bruce Woodward, 54, of Atlantic, for OWI, first offense. Woodard was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On June 10, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Jason Edward Sparks, 33, of Greenfield, for OWI, first offense. Sparks was cited and released.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 13, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Levi Oathoudt, 29, of Griswold, on a controlled substance violation warrant. Oathoudt was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On June 8, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Paulsen, 27, of Adair, on the charge of driving while barred. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
Accident
On June 12, at approximately 4:41 p.m., first responders were called to the area of 760th and Fairview Road for a single vehicle accident where a dump truck tipped over. First responders found that a 2019 Volvo dump truck, being operated by Walter Starkey, of Adair, was traveling west on Fairview Rd. The dump truck moved over too close to the edge of the roadway and slid down into the ditch, rolling the vehicle onto its side in an adjacent property. The operator of the dump truck was taken to a local hospital for apparent minor injuries.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
On June 9, Atlantic Police arrested Lisa Squibbs, 35, of Anita for disorderly conduct. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
On June 10, Atlantic Police arrested Jeffery Knight, 36, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 10, Atlantic Police arrested Sitson Sapong, 21, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 10, Atlantic Police arrested Kius Esa, 21, of Atlantic, for public intoxication and possession of controlled substance (marijuana). He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 11, Atlantic Police arrested Andrew Nowell, 33, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 12, Atlantic Police arrested Saul Vazquez-Cendejas, 27, of Atlantic, for violation of probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 12, Atlantic Police arrested Tarzan Kochiro, 19, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of alcohol under legal age. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On June 12, Atlantic Police arrested Brenda Buboltz, 59, of Atlantic, for simple assault and disorderly conduct. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.