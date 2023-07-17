Area Police Reports

Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 9, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Micheal David Crigger, 34, of Greenfield, due to an outside warrant. Crigger was transferred directly into the custody of Union County on their Union County arrest warrant.
On July 12, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Jesse Christopher Christensen, 24, of Creston, for OWI, second offense. Christensen was held on $2,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On July 14, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Stacy Jean Quakenbush, 40, of Auburn, Neb. for violation of probation. Quakenbush was held on no bond until her appearance in District Court.