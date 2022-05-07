ATLANTIC – A stabbing incident that occurred on Thursday is just an isolated incident, and not a trend of more violent incidents in Atlantic, Assistant Chief Paul Wood said Friday.
On Thursday, Atlantic Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 106 Cedar Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. It was the second such call in the last couple months.
But officials said Friday that, despite the similarities, the incidents were not related nor indicative of a trend of increasing violent crime in the community.
“It’s just an isolated incident,” Wood said.
On Thursday, officers arrested Atlantic resident Anthony Asay at a different address, 1207 Birch Street, and was described as uncooperative and resisted officers.
He has been charged with willful injury-causing bodily injury (Class D Felony), assault causing bodily injury or mental illness (Serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (marijuana) first offense (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (Simple Misdemeanor.)
Later, Asay was charged with arson, first degree (Class B Felony), attempted murder (Class B Felony) and two more counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness (serious misdemeanor) due to an April 30 incident, and following an investigation of a house fire, which occurred early Wednesday morning at the same location of the stabbing.
Officers were able to contact the victim, who was checked out by Cass County EMS personnel. In addition to the stabbing incident, officers also took a report of an assault that occurred the same day at 11 a.m. at 205 West Second Street.
In April an Atlantic man, Michael Gehling, charged with attempted murder (Class B Felony) and willful injury-causing serious injury (Class C Felony) after allegedly stabbing a man at Sixth and Pine streets. In that case the victim was transported to the Cass County Medical Hospital and was later transported to UNMC hospital in Omaha, Neb. with serious injuries.
Gehling has pleaded self defense.