Adair County Sheriff
OWI arrest
On Nov. 25, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hollie Mae Perrin, 24, of Fontanelle for OWI, first offense. Perrin was cited and released.
Arrest warrant
On Nov. 27, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thompson Lee Jones, 27, of Creston, due to an arrest warrant. Jones was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
Harlan Police
Shelby County warrants
On Nov. 23, Curtis Grant Whiteley, 60, Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Whiteley was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
On Nov. 24, Brian Joseph Schuemann, 35, Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Schuemann was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.