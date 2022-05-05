Reports say an individual was possibly stabbed near Cedar Street, and later an individual was taken into custody near Birch Street after barricading himself in a residence and then fighting with law enforcement. This occurred Thursday afternoon between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m.
jeffl
