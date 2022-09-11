CASS COUNTY– Reports say traffic was backed up and re-routed on Saturday afternoon on intestate 80 between exit 67 and exit 73 following a semi accident. Reports say a semi struck the cable barriers at approximately between 1 and 1:30 p.m. and stretched those barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours. Agencies assisting with traffic control at the scene includes: the Cass and Audubon County Sheriff’s Offices; Iowa State Patrol (ISP); Iowa DOT motor vehicle enforcement (MVE), Anita and Atlantic Fire Departments; Cass EMS; the Iowa DOT, and Richter and Son Towing.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

