Court Reports — Small Claims
Lindsay Hogueisonn Vs Derek Knudsen
Lindsay Rae Hogueison demanded $621.80 plus attorney fees and court costs from Derek Ray Knudsen who failed to show for a hearing and was ordered to pay the $621.80 and court costs and interest.
BCG Equities Vs Matthew Ives
BCG Equities demanded the amount of $894.68 plus interest and court costs. Matthew Ives did not provide a timely answer and the court ordered Ives to pay the amount plus court costs and interest.
Midland Credit Management Vs Carmem Ferreira
Midland Credit Management, Inc. demands the amount of $676.69 plus costs, and the account was verified on Oct. 28.
Court Reports — Criminal, Aggravated Misdemeanor
State of Iowa Vs Myson Kovac
Myson Kovac is charged with burglary third degree — Motor Vehicle, for an offense that was dated Dec. 13, 2021, an aggravated misdemeanor and violation of probation for an event that occurred Oct. 27, 2022. The criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police on Dec. 13, 2021, when a purse and cell phone were stolen from a vehicle. The victim described a male in his early 20’s near her vehicle, and then had to drive to a friend’s to report the crime. A security video showed a man wearing the same clothes as Myson Kovac, entering and leaving the victim’s car, with the purse and cell phone. The victim was able to identify Kovac from a photo taken when he was stopped by officers. The items were valued at about $200. An order for arraignment was filed on Dec. 20, and trial was set for Feb. 22, 2022. Kovac pled not guilty and the trial was continued to May 24. A plea of guilty was filed on May 2, and the charge of burglary in the third degree was deferred for one year. A civil penalty of $855 was ordered along with restitution, and Kovac was put on formal probation for one year.
On July 21 a probation violation report was filed, saying Kovac was in violation of probation after being arrested for theft in the third and issued a citation for no valid drivers license and also failed to notify the Iowa Department of Corrections of the arrest. A probation revocation hearing is set for Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.
State of Iowa Vs Kadin Michael Schoenfeld
Kadin Michael Schoenfeld is charged with eluding — speed 25 mph over limit — second or subsequent, a class D felony and false report of indictable offense to a public entity, a serious misdemeanor, both for an incident on Jan. 3 along with a violation of probation for an incident on April 21. Criminal complaints were filed by the Cass County Sheriff, saying a deputy attempted a traffic stop at Highway 71 and Bayard Road on a Ford F250 for doing 83 miles per hour in a 55 zone. The driver of the pick up was identified as Schoenfeld, but he didn’t stop when the deputy attempted to pull him over. Schoenfeld headed into Atlantic doing 94 in a 45 mile per hour zone; traveled at 80 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone and more. He also ran four stop signs in a residential area and traveled out of town, abandoning the vehicle at a residence on Yankton Road. Another criminal complaint said that Schoenfeld had falsely reported the 2004 Ford F250 stolen on Jan. 3 at about 1:15 a.m., saying he had parked it near his father’s residence just after midnight. It was later discovered that Schoenfeld had been driving the truck, and eluding law enforcement. An arrest warrant was issued, and an arraignment was set for Feb. 7, with a trial set for March 22. Schoenfeld posted $7,000 bond, and entered a plea of not guilty on Jan. 27. The trial was continued to May 24, and on March 23 Schoenfeld waived his rights and pled guilty. According to a plea agreement, Count 2, false report was dismissed, and Schoenfeld was sentenced to two years incarceration, and a fine of $855. The term of incarceration was suspended and he was placed on probation. He was given credit for time served and was ordered to pay damages, fines and penalties along with restitution. When Schoenfeld didn’t comply, his deferred judgement was revoked and a warrant was issued for his arrest. His license was suspended and a pre-trial release bond was set at $7,500. The revocation hearing is set for Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.