Fireworks Dates Set
ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council set July 2-4 as the dates to allow fireworks by the general public in the city from noon to 11:30 p.m. - the same time frame as previous years.
The city’s fireworks display will be held on July 4. In October the Council awarded a $10,000 contract to Wild Wayne's of Atlantic to provide a class B fireworks show after receiving widespread complaints over the length and quality of the previous year's show.
The decision came following weeks of discussion and after an informal agreement was made to hire a Shendoah Company - after it was thought no local company was qualified to shoot the larger Class B fireworks. But later City officials were notified that not one but two local companies were in the process of applying for the necessary permits.
Ultimately the council agreed to hire Wild Wayne’s, owned by Jason O’Brien, to put on a 20 minute show at a cost of $10,000. That bid was higher than one submitted by Atlantic resident Dan Vargason, who offered to put on a 20-40 minute show for $8,800. But Vargason’s show included a combination of Class B and smaller Class C fireworks which accounted for the lower price.
The council approved the bid on a 5-2 vote with Councilwoman Kathy Somers and Councilman Gerald Brink voting no.
Council approves land sale
The Council also approved the sale of a city-owned lot on Linn Street Wednesday paving the way for the construction of a new home on the site.
The lot, at 611 Linn, was sold for $1 as part of the city’s policy to fill vacant lots with new homes. The policy allows for the lot to be sold for $1 as long as a house with a value of $100,000 is built on the site.
According to information in the agenda Henningsen & Baragary LLC propose to build a $300,000 1,277 square foot ranch home on the lot with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two car, attached garage. The home will have a brick veneer on the front.