Of all the people we have heard talk about the CAM school meetings we have never heard anyone say they want schools to close or would not be willing to spend money on the buildings. What we have heard is that questions were asked repeatedly and no answers were given. Questions like how much repairs would cost, how much specific parts of the proposed plans would cost or what the projected enrollment for CAM would be five or ten years down the road?
Our census tells us that our population is declining. That would lead us to believe our enrollment is declining.
We have read that the proposed bond could be as high as $4 for every $1,000 of taxable property you own. For every $100,000 of taxable property you own you could pay an ADDITIONAL $400 a year in property taxes. For a typical 160 acres that could be an ADDITIONAL $600 a year. We have been told the bond could go as long as 30 years. The architects and engineers have told people at the meetings the life expectancy of these buildings is only 20 years.
We are having a hard time understanding where common sense is being used in the decision process. Are we really willing to give these people a blank check to fill in?