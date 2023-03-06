Audubon County Courthouse

The Audubon County Supervisors received no bids for a project to replace the courthouse HVAC system, but will try letting for bids in late summer.

AUDUBON — A project to put in a new HVAC system in the Audubon County Courthouse — originally expected to close the courthouse for about four days, starting in March — will be postponed due to a lack of bids.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

