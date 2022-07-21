Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 15, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jami Reid, 43, of Walnut, on the charge of driving while revoked. Reid was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on bond.
On July 14, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mulap Subba, 35, of Des Moines, on a warrant for failure to appear. Subba was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
On July 14, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Benjamin Deal, 32, of Marne, on a warrant for domestic abuse assault first offense. Deal was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On July 11, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rachael Stanley, 21, of Sac City, on a warrant for violation of probation. Stanley was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.
On July 9, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Echternach, 39, of Red Oak, on the charges of OWI third offense and driving while revoked. Echternach was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On July 7, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Ostrander, 45, of Council Bluffs, on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Ostrander was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.